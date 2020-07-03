Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1550 Vermont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1550 Vermont Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1550 Vermont Avenue
1550 Vermont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1550 Vermont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Photos will be added soon. Close to downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1550 Vermont Avenue have any available units?
1550 Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1550 Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1550 Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1550 Vermont Avenue offer parking?
No, 1550 Vermont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1550 Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1550 Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1550 Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Vermont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Vermont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta Maple Station
5522 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Country Green
630 Stevens Village Dr
Dallas, TX 75208
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University