Home
Dallas, TX
1532 Mccoy Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1532 Mccoy Street
1532 Mccoy Street
No Longer Available
Location
1532 Mccoy Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 level home in Bryan Place with attached garage and low maintenance yard! This fully renovated house is just blocks from downtown Dallas with easy access to major freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1532 Mccoy Street have any available units?
1532 Mccoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1532 Mccoy Street have?
Some of 1532 Mccoy Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 1532 Mccoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Mccoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Mccoy Street pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Mccoy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1532 Mccoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Mccoy Street offers parking.
Does 1532 Mccoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Mccoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Mccoy Street have a pool?
No, 1532 Mccoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Mccoy Street have accessible units?
No, 1532 Mccoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Mccoy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Mccoy Street has units with dishwashers.
