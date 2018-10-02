All apartments in Dallas
153 Cliff Height Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

153 Cliff Height Circle

153 Cliff Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

153 Cliff Heights Circle, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The 1561 Plan is dynamite two story home offering 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from family room to Dining and Kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 bedroom and a loft. Upstairs Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Cliff Height Circle have any available units?
153 Cliff Height Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 153 Cliff Height Circle currently offering any rent specials?
153 Cliff Height Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Cliff Height Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Cliff Height Circle is pet friendly.
Does 153 Cliff Height Circle offer parking?
Yes, 153 Cliff Height Circle offers parking.
Does 153 Cliff Height Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Cliff Height Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Cliff Height Circle have a pool?
No, 153 Cliff Height Circle does not have a pool.
Does 153 Cliff Height Circle have accessible units?
No, 153 Cliff Height Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Cliff Height Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Cliff Height Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Cliff Height Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Cliff Height Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

