153 Cliff Height Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

The 1561 Plan is dynamite two story home offering 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from family room to Dining and Kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 bedroom and a loft. Upstairs Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.