Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1524 Pocono Trail

1524 Pocono Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Pocono Trail, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate flooring and ceramic tile, a recently-updated bathroom, central heat/air, and ceiling fans throughout. Its central location is near shopping, dining and grocery stores along Lake June Rd., and is a short distance from John W. Runyon Elementary School. It is tenant responsibility to verify utility connections!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Pocono Trail have any available units?
1524 Pocono Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Pocono Trail have?
Some of 1524 Pocono Trail's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Pocono Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Pocono Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Pocono Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Pocono Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Pocono Trail offer parking?
No, 1524 Pocono Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Pocono Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Pocono Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Pocono Trail have a pool?
No, 1524 Pocono Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Pocono Trail have accessible units?
No, 1524 Pocono Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Pocono Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Pocono Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

