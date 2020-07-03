15221 Berry Trail

Amenities

Welcome home - beautifully remodeled two bedroom condo. in sought after North Dallas location. Updates and upgrades include: engineered hardwood flooring through out, fresh paint, updated lighting, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, Nest thermostat, Yale smart lock plus more. Master bathroom has dual sinks plus separate shower. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Enjoy the balcony with a view of a tranquil setting. This condo. community has multiple pools - just in time for summer. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and Dallas North Toll.