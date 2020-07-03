All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1522 Sylvan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1522 Sylvan Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:38 PM

1522 Sylvan Avenue

1522 Sylvan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1522 Sylvan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Investment. Garage can be rebuilt into garage with second story living quarters or AirBnB and rooftop overlooking the Dallas skyline! Incredible value to this renovated home: New and original treated wood floors, LED recessed lighting and high-end light fixtures, double panel windows, custom coverings. Kitchen is the heart of the house: island, granite counters, updated cabinetry, spend great times with friends and family. New fireplace, natural light throughout the house. Oversized bedrooms, double closet space. French doors. Electric gated entry leading to garage and covered parking. Oasis backyard, alfresco dining with fireplace, perfect outdoor entertainment. Refer to document outlining updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Sylvan Avenue have any available units?
1522 Sylvan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Sylvan Avenue have?
Some of 1522 Sylvan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Sylvan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Sylvan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Sylvan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Sylvan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1522 Sylvan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Sylvan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1522 Sylvan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Sylvan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Sylvan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1522 Sylvan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Sylvan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1522 Sylvan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Sylvan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Sylvan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University