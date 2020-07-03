1522 Sylvan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Investment. Garage can be rebuilt into garage with second story living quarters or AirBnB and rooftop overlooking the Dallas skyline! Incredible value to this renovated home: New and original treated wood floors, LED recessed lighting and high-end light fixtures, double panel windows, custom coverings. Kitchen is the heart of the house: island, granite counters, updated cabinetry, spend great times with friends and family. New fireplace, natural light throughout the house. Oversized bedrooms, double closet space. French doors. Electric gated entry leading to garage and covered parking. Oasis backyard, alfresco dining with fireplace, perfect outdoor entertainment. Refer to document outlining updates.