Dallas, TX
1522 Emma Dr
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

1522 Emma Dr

1522 Emma Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Emma Dr, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Emma Dr have any available units?
1522 Emma Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Emma Dr have?
Some of 1522 Emma Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Emma Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Emma Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Emma Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Emma Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1522 Emma Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Emma Dr offers parking.
Does 1522 Emma Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Emma Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Emma Dr have a pool?
No, 1522 Emma Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Emma Dr have accessible units?
No, 1522 Emma Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Emma Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Emma Dr has units with dishwashers.

