Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1521 Nokomis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1521 Nokomis
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:17 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1521 Nokomis
1521 Nokomis Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1521 Nokomis Ave, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1521 Nokomis have any available units?
1521 Nokomis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1521 Nokomis currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Nokomis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Nokomis pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Nokomis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1521 Nokomis offer parking?
No, 1521 Nokomis does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Nokomis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Nokomis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Nokomis have a pool?
No, 1521 Nokomis does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Nokomis have accessible units?
No, 1521 Nokomis does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Nokomis have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Nokomis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Nokomis have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Nokomis does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University