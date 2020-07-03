All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:30 PM

1514 S Corinth Street Road

1514 S Corinth St Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1514 S Corinth St Rd, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Very nice stone house in great location. Lot's of living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 S Corinth Street Road have any available units?
1514 S Corinth Street Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1514 S Corinth Street Road currently offering any rent specials?
1514 S Corinth Street Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 S Corinth Street Road pet-friendly?
No, 1514 S Corinth Street Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1514 S Corinth Street Road offer parking?
No, 1514 S Corinth Street Road does not offer parking.
Does 1514 S Corinth Street Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 S Corinth Street Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 S Corinth Street Road have a pool?
No, 1514 S Corinth Street Road does not have a pool.
Does 1514 S Corinth Street Road have accessible units?
No, 1514 S Corinth Street Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 S Corinth Street Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 S Corinth Street Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 S Corinth Street Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 S Corinth Street Road does not have units with air conditioning.

