1508 N. Peak - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets refrigerator

Fabulous first floor unit with direct access to patio from back door. Walk in closet, large bedroom and spacious living area provide a cozy home in a great location!

Cozy, Quant 8-Plex in Dallas' East Village neighborhood. Cute efficiency apartment with separate kitchen and bath now available for lease. These don't last long! Layout is the same as these pictures, walls not light grey but neutral cream/tan color. Gated parking with electric gate. $50 application fee per applicant. No Smoking. Up and coming neighborhood with great restaurants and entertainment all around. Landlord pays electric and invoices tenant for payment. Tenant pays utilities and is charged $20/month for water. Security Deposit is one month's rent.

*measurements are approximate.