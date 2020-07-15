All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:12 AM

1508 N. Peak - 1

1508 North Peak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1508 North Peak Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fabulous first floor unit with direct access to patio from back door. Walk in closet, large bedroom and spacious living area provide a cozy home in a great location!
Cozy, Quant 8-Plex in Dallas' East Village neighborhood. Cute efficiency apartment with separate kitchen and bath now available for lease. These don't last long! Layout is the same as these pictures, walls not light grey but neutral cream/tan color. Gated parking with electric gate. $50 application fee per applicant. No Smoking. Up and coming neighborhood with great restaurants and entertainment all around. Landlord pays electric and invoices tenant for payment. Tenant pays utilities and is charged $20/month for water. Security Deposit is one month's rent.
*measurements are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 N. Peak - 1 have any available units?
1508 N. Peak - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 N. Peak - 1 have?
Some of 1508 N. Peak - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 N. Peak - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1508 N. Peak - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 N. Peak - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1508 N. Peak - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1508 N. Peak - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1508 N. Peak - 1 offers parking.
Does 1508 N. Peak - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 N. Peak - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 N. Peak - 1 have a pool?
No, 1508 N. Peak - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1508 N. Peak - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1508 N. Peak - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 N. Peak - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 N. Peak - 1 has units with dishwashers.
