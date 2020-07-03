All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1508 N. Peak - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1508 N. Peak - 1
Last updated March 20 2019 at 10:01 PM

1508 N. Peak - 1

1508 N Peak St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1508 N Peak St, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fabulous first floor unit with direct access to patio from back door. Walk in closet, large bedroom and spacious living area provide a cozy home in a great location!
Cozy, Quant 8-Plex in Dallas' East Village neighborhood. Cute one bedroom/one bath apartment now available for lease. These don't last long! Layout is the same as these pictures, walls not light grey but neutral cream/tan color. Gated parking with electric gate. $50 application fee per applicant. No Smoking. Up and coming neighborhood with great restaurants and entertainment all around. Landlord pays electric and invoices tenant for payment. Landlord pays water and invoices tenant. Security Deposit is one month's rent.
*measurements are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 N. Peak - 1 have any available units?
1508 N. Peak - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 N. Peak - 1 have?
Some of 1508 N. Peak - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 N. Peak - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1508 N. Peak - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 N. Peak - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1508 N. Peak - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1508 N. Peak - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1508 N. Peak - 1 offers parking.
Does 1508 N. Peak - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 N. Peak - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 N. Peak - 1 have a pool?
No, 1508 N. Peak - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1508 N. Peak - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1508 N. Peak - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 N. Peak - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 N. Peak - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University