Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1506 Emma Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1506 Emma Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1506 Emma Dr
1506 Emma Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1506 Emma Dr, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home with open floorplan! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home. Home has a open floorplan with split bedrooms and large backyard. New flooring. Call to see today!
(RLNE4657236)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1506 Emma Dr have any available units?
1506 Emma Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1506 Emma Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Emma Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Emma Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 Emma Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1506 Emma Dr offer parking?
No, 1506 Emma Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1506 Emma Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Emma Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Emma Dr have a pool?
No, 1506 Emma Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Emma Dr have accessible units?
No, 1506 Emma Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Emma Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Emma Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Emma Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Emma Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St
Dallas, TX 75219
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University