All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1504 Burlew Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1504 Burlew Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:30 PM

1504 Burlew Street

1504 Burlew St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1504 Burlew St, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Huge side yard for pets, patio and parties. Brand New Captivating Two Story One-of-a-Kind Development in#EastVillageDallas w Cutting Edge Design 10-15' Ceilings amplified w Museum Finishes, Bright, Open Floor Plan, Solid Core Doors, Solid Authentic White Oak floors, High Energy Rated Foam Insulation, 2x6 Exterior Walls w Greater Insulation, Tankless Water Heater, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Cabinetry, Stunning White Quartz Countertops, Custom Designed 16 Seer HVAC System, Professional Landscaping, Custom Lighting, Gorgeous Horizontal Stained Cedar Fencing, Custom Details Second to None. Washer and dryer included. Exceptional proximity to Downtown, Uptown, Lower Greenville, Henderson Ave and major hwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Burlew Street have any available units?
1504 Burlew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Burlew Street have?
Some of 1504 Burlew Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Burlew Street currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Burlew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Burlew Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Burlew Street is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Burlew Street offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Burlew Street offers parking.
Does 1504 Burlew Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 Burlew Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Burlew Street have a pool?
No, 1504 Burlew Street does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Burlew Street have accessible units?
No, 1504 Burlew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Burlew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Burlew Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University