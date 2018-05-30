1504 Burlew Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Huge side yard for pets, patio and parties. Brand New Captivating Two Story One-of-a-Kind Development in#EastVillageDallas w Cutting Edge Design 10-15' Ceilings amplified w Museum Finishes, Bright, Open Floor Plan, Solid Core Doors, Solid Authentic White Oak floors, High Energy Rated Foam Insulation, 2x6 Exterior Walls w Greater Insulation, Tankless Water Heater, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Cabinetry, Stunning White Quartz Countertops, Custom Designed 16 Seer HVAC System, Professional Landscaping, Custom Lighting, Gorgeous Horizontal Stained Cedar Fencing, Custom Details Second to None. Washer and dryer included. Exceptional proximity to Downtown, Uptown, Lower Greenville, Henderson Ave and major hwys.