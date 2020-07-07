Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1504 Annex Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1504 Annex Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1504 Annex Avenue
1504 Annex Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1504 Annex Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
PRIME location with easy access to all of Dallas' hot spots! Gramercy Park is the perfect space to land!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1504 Annex Avenue have any available units?
1504 Annex Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1504 Annex Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Annex Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Annex Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Annex Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1504 Annex Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Annex Avenue offers parking.
Does 1504 Annex Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Annex Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Annex Avenue have a pool?
No, 1504 Annex Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Annex Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1504 Annex Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Annex Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Annex Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Annex Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Annex Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St
Dallas, TX 75203
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University