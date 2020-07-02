1503 N Garrett Ave 208

Amenities

This awesome 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is on the second floor and has its own private balcony. Recent updates include Fresh Paint, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, Updated Bath and Updated Kitchen with new Stainless Steel Appliance Package and New HVAC. Amenities include a stackable washer and dryer in the unit. Spacious bedroom has large walk in closet. Living Room features fireplace and sliding door to the balcony. Step outside and enjoy a tranquil view of the beautifully landscaped courtyard and community pool. Walking distance to lower Greenville shops, downtown Dallas, Sprouts, Trader Joe's and restaurants, across from a neighborhood park. Just minutes from downtown, Arts District, Deep Ellum, SMU, Henderson, & West Village. Pets are allowed with an additional monthly fee.

