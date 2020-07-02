All apartments in Dallas
1503 N Garrett Ave 208

1503 North Garrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1503 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Downtown Dallas Rentals - Property Id: 158076

This awesome 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is on the second floor and has its own private balcony. Recent updates include Fresh Paint, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, Updated Bath and Updated Kitchen with new Stainless Steel Appliance Package and New HVAC. Amenities include a stackable washer and dryer in the unit. Spacious bedroom has large walk in closet. Living Room features fireplace and sliding door to the balcony. Step outside and enjoy a tranquil view of the beautifully landscaped courtyard and community pool. Walking distance to lower Greenville shops, downtown Dallas, Sprouts, Trader Joe's and restaurants, across from a neighborhood park. Just minutes from downtown, Arts District, Deep Ellum, SMU, Henderson, & West Village. Pets are allowed with an additional monthly fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158076p
Property Id 158076

(RLNE5160752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 have any available units?
1503 N Garrett Ave 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 have?
Some of 1503 N Garrett Ave 208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 currently offering any rent specials?
1503 N Garrett Ave 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 is pet friendly.
Does 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 offer parking?
No, 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 does not offer parking.
Does 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 have a pool?
Yes, 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 has a pool.
Does 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 have accessible units?
No, 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 N Garrett Ave 208 has units with dishwashers.

