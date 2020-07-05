All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:33 PM

148 Cliff Height Circle

148 Cliff Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

148 Cliff Heights Circle, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Cliff Height Circle have any available units?
148 Cliff Height Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 148 Cliff Height Circle currently offering any rent specials?
148 Cliff Height Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Cliff Height Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Cliff Height Circle is pet friendly.
Does 148 Cliff Height Circle offer parking?
No, 148 Cliff Height Circle does not offer parking.
Does 148 Cliff Height Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Cliff Height Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Cliff Height Circle have a pool?
No, 148 Cliff Height Circle does not have a pool.
Does 148 Cliff Height Circle have accessible units?
No, 148 Cliff Height Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Cliff Height Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Cliff Height Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Cliff Height Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Cliff Height Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

