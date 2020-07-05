All apartments in Dallas
1460 Duet Drive

Location

1460 Duet Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Duet Drive have any available units?
1460 Duet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 Duet Drive have?
Some of 1460 Duet Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 Duet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Duet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Duet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1460 Duet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1460 Duet Drive offer parking?
No, 1460 Duet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1460 Duet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 Duet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Duet Drive have a pool?
No, 1460 Duet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Duet Drive have accessible units?
No, 1460 Duet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Duet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 Duet Drive has units with dishwashers.

