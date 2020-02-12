All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1454 Glencliff Drive

1454 Glencliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1454 Glencliff Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 2 story brick home is complete with a kitchen island and a breakfast bar along with 2 living spaces that include a fireplace. The master bath features a separate vanity and separate shower. Schedule your showing of this beautiful home. Wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 Glencliff Drive have any available units?
1454 Glencliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 Glencliff Drive have?
Some of 1454 Glencliff Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 Glencliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1454 Glencliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 Glencliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1454 Glencliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1454 Glencliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1454 Glencliff Drive offers parking.
Does 1454 Glencliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454 Glencliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 Glencliff Drive have a pool?
No, 1454 Glencliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1454 Glencliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1454 Glencliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 Glencliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 Glencliff Drive has units with dishwashers.

