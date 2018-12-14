Rent Calculator
14504 SEAGOVILLE Road
14504 Seagoville Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
14504 Seagoville Road, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This lovely home is move in ready, with brand new carpet, Easy access to I 20 and I635. Make your appointment today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road have any available units?
14504 SEAGOVILLE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road have?
Some of 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road currently offering any rent specials?
14504 SEAGOVILLE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road pet-friendly?
No, 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road offer parking?
Yes, 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road offers parking.
Does 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road have a pool?
No, 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road does not have a pool.
Does 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road have accessible units?
No, 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14504 SEAGOVILLE Road has units with dishwashers.
