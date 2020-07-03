Rent Calculator
1446 Adelaide Drive
1446 Adelaide Drive
1446 Adelaide Drive
Location
1446 Adelaide Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Corner home offering lots of yard space, close to shopping areas and major highways I35, I20 and I45. Fenced front an backyard, Home ready Jan 3 for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1446 Adelaide Drive have any available units?
1446 Adelaide Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1446 Adelaide Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Adelaide Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Adelaide Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1446 Adelaide Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1446 Adelaide Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1446 Adelaide Drive offers parking.
Does 1446 Adelaide Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 Adelaide Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Adelaide Drive have a pool?
No, 1446 Adelaide Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Adelaide Drive have accessible units?
No, 1446 Adelaide Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Adelaide Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Adelaide Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1446 Adelaide Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1446 Adelaide Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
