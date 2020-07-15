14400 Montfort Rd. 1603

Amenities
Beautiful & Updated Fully Furnished Townhouse - Property Id: 310707
Just bring your clothes and toiletries!!!
This townhouse has been updated throughout. Granite counter tops, seamless glass showers, kitchen cabinets have lighting underneath. Dishes, pots and pans, all furniture. Master bedroom has a king size bed.
This townhouse has a one car garage. It comes with a washer and dryer and even has a grill for cooking out.
This property is gated and has a pool. Just minutes to Addison shopping and eating.
No more than 2 pets. Dogs, 25 lbs. max., each.
Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. Owner pays HOA, water, sewer, and trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310707
Property Id 310707
(RLNE5896230)