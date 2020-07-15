All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:32 AM

14400 Montfort Rd. 1603

14400 Montfort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14400 Montfort Drive, Dallas, TX 75254

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful & Updated Fully Furnished Townhouse - Property Id: 310707

Just bring your clothes and toiletries!!!
This townhouse has been updated throughout. Granite counter tops, seamless glass showers, kitchen cabinets have lighting underneath. Dishes, pots and pans, all furniture. Master bedroom has a king size bed.
This townhouse has a one car garage. It comes with a washer and dryer and even has a grill for cooking out.
This property is gated and has a pool. Just minutes to Addison shopping and eating.
No more than 2 pets. Dogs, 25 lbs. max., each.
Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. Owner pays HOA, water, sewer, and trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310707
Property Id 310707

(RLNE5896230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 have any available units?
14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 have?
Some of 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 currently offering any rent specials?
14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 is pet friendly.
Does 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 offer parking?
Yes, 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 offers parking.
Does 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 have a pool?
Yes, 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 has a pool.
Does 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 have accessible units?
No, 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 does not have accessible units.
Does 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14400 Montfort Rd. 1603 has units with dishwashers.
