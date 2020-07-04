All apartments in Dallas
1439 Gillette St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:35 AM

1439 Gillette St

1439 Gillette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Gillette Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This dog and cat friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home features vinyl flooring, new modern paint, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer connections, a fenced in backyard and a 2-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Devon Park, John Ireland Elementary School, and lots of shopping on Lake June. It's also a short drive to the DART Station. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Gillette St have any available units?
1439 Gillette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 Gillette St have?
Some of 1439 Gillette St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Gillette St currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Gillette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Gillette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 Gillette St is pet friendly.
Does 1439 Gillette St offer parking?
Yes, 1439 Gillette St offers parking.
Does 1439 Gillette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 Gillette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Gillette St have a pool?
No, 1439 Gillette St does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Gillette St have accessible units?
No, 1439 Gillette St does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Gillette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 Gillette St does not have units with dishwashers.

