1439 Gillette St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This dog and cat friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home features vinyl flooring, new modern paint, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer connections, a fenced in backyard and a 2-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Devon Park, John Ireland Elementary School, and lots of shopping on Lake June. It's also a short drive to the DART Station. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.