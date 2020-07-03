All apartments in Dallas
1437 Savoy
1437 Savoy

1437 Savoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Savoy Street, Dallas, TX 75224
Perryton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Updated 3 bed 1 bath with new 2 car garage. This home has been totally updated wiring, windows, kitchen and bath. Refurbished hardwoods and large backyard with new 2 car garage. Available November 1st - First month rent is free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Savoy have any available units?
1437 Savoy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Savoy have?
Some of 1437 Savoy's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Savoy currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Savoy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Savoy pet-friendly?
No, 1437 Savoy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1437 Savoy offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Savoy offers parking.
Does 1437 Savoy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1437 Savoy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Savoy have a pool?
No, 1437 Savoy does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Savoy have accessible units?
No, 1437 Savoy does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Savoy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Savoy has units with dishwashers.

