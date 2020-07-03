1437 Savoy

Cute Updated 3 bed 1 bath with new 2 car garage. This home has been totally updated wiring, windows, kitchen and bath. Refurbished hardwoods and large backyard with new 2 car garage. Available November 1st - First month rent is free.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
