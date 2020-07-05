All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 24 2020

143 Triumph Road

143 Triumph Road · No Longer Available
Location

143 Triumph Road, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Triumph Road have any available units?
143 Triumph Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 143 Triumph Road currently offering any rent specials?
143 Triumph Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Triumph Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Triumph Road is pet friendly.
Does 143 Triumph Road offer parking?
No, 143 Triumph Road does not offer parking.
Does 143 Triumph Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Triumph Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Triumph Road have a pool?
No, 143 Triumph Road does not have a pool.
Does 143 Triumph Road have accessible units?
No, 143 Triumph Road does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Triumph Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Triumph Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Triumph Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Triumph Road does not have units with air conditioning.

