Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1428 Kirnwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1428 Kirnwood Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 3:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1428 Kirnwood Drive
1428 Kirnwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1428 Kirnwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to major highways, Spacious floor plans, plank vinyl flooring no carpet.
Fresh paint, and spacious fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1428 Kirnwood Drive have any available units?
1428 Kirnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1428 Kirnwood Drive have?
Some of 1428 Kirnwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1428 Kirnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Kirnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Kirnwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1428 Kirnwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1428 Kirnwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1428 Kirnwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1428 Kirnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Kirnwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Kirnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1428 Kirnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Kirnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1428 Kirnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Kirnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 Kirnwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University