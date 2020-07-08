All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

1423 Traymore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Traymore Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Dallas, TX. The home has hard surface flooring throughout and will be coming with fitted with a new stove. Cats and Dogs welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Traymore Avenue have any available units?
1423 Traymore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1423 Traymore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Traymore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Traymore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 Traymore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue offer parking?
No, 1423 Traymore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Traymore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue have a pool?
No, 1423 Traymore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1423 Traymore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Traymore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 Traymore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

