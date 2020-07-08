Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1423 Traymore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1423 Traymore Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1423 Traymore Avenue
1423 Traymore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1423 Traymore Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont
Amenities
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Dallas, TX. The home has hard surface flooring throughout and will be coming with fitted with a new stove. Cats and Dogs welcome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue have any available units?
1423 Traymore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1423 Traymore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Traymore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Traymore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 Traymore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue offer parking?
No, 1423 Traymore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Traymore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue have a pool?
No, 1423 Traymore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1423 Traymore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Traymore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Traymore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 Traymore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University