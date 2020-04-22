Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1415 Wagon Wheels Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1415 Wagon Wheels Trail
1415 Wagon Wheels Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1415 Wagon Wheels Trail, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Dallas home! Bedrooms offer comforting space, fresh carpet and paint! The kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Fenced back yard and two car garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail have any available units?
1415 Wagon Wheels Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail have?
Some of 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Wagon Wheels Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail offers parking.
Does 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail have a pool?
No, 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail have accessible units?
No, 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Wagon Wheels Trail has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Founders Square
929 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
London Park
15889 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Magnolia Station
1607 Lyte St
Dallas, TX 75201
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University