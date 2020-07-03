All apartments in Dallas
1415 Bennett Avenue

1415 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Bennett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
1415 Bennett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (469) 300-5533. Available from: 06/19/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it’s angry. It’s wondering why you haven’t moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn’t going to do anything bad, because he’s just a ghost. But he is all like “why haven’t you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it’s super nice”. And you kinda have to agree. You’ve been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven’t upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Nine foot (or higher) ceilings throughout all homes Stained concrete flooring or plank flooring throughout all first level homes and in living, dining and bathroom areas of upper level homes Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms Stainless steel appliance package including double door refrigerators with in-door water & ice dispensers Spacious under mount, single bowl sinks in kitchens Custom hardwood cabinetry Luxury spa shower/tub for the ultimate zen experience Washer and dryer connections in all homes USB ports in all homes Sonos Bluetooth speakers for a crisp, smooth sound Private pet yards for your furry family ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Large, open flowing Clubroom & Modern Amenity Package Outdoor skyline terrace with direct views of downtown Bike Storage & Repair Facility Cross Fit &; inspired strength & cardio gym Resort style pool featuring swim up bar, private cabanas, courtyard grilling areas, and an outdoor gaming area Engaging resident lounge areas Electric car charging stations Private Garages Green Initiatives and Cost Saving Elements Energy Star Appliances LED exterior wall packs and garage lighting Motion sensors in the parking garage Low E double pane windows 15 Seer HVAC system in the clubhouse and leasing area _________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome. [ Published 19-Jun-19 / ID 3035142 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
1415 Bennett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Bennett Avenue have?
Some of 1415 Bennett Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Bennett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Bennett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Bennett Avenue offers parking.
Does 1415 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Bennett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1415 Bennett Avenue has a pool.
Does 1415 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1415 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Bennett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

