Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1415 Amity Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1415 Amity Ln
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1415 Amity Ln
1415 Amity Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1415 Amity Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom home in Dallas! - Nice single story brick home with attached garage. Good floor plan with spacious living room on large treed lot. Call to view today!
$26 alarm fee
(RLNE5307209)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 Amity Ln have any available units?
1415 Amity Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1415 Amity Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Amity Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Amity Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Amity Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Amity Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Amity Ln offers parking.
Does 1415 Amity Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Amity Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Amity Ln have a pool?
No, 1415 Amity Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Amity Ln have accessible units?
No, 1415 Amity Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Amity Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Amity Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Amity Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Amity Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University