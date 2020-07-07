Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1410 Carson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1410 Carson Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:13 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1410 Carson Street
1410 Carson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1410 Carson Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well kept property in a growing and sought after neighborhood. Roof replaced in 2018. Seller finance available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 Carson Street have any available units?
1410 Carson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1410 Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Carson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Carson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Carson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1410 Carson Street offer parking?
No, 1410 Carson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Carson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Carson Street have a pool?
No, 1410 Carson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Carson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Carson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Carson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University