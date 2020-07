Amenities

Offered for lease, an Urban Loft space on the edge of Downtown and Deep Ellum. Exposed brick, 10 ft ceilings, and original hard wood floors with modern updates including recessed lighting and central heat and air grace this classic 1930's apartment. The unit features 3 spacious bedrooms, an open living room, dining room and full size washer dryer connections in the unit. Close to Baylor, Lower Greenville, and Knox Henderson. Views of downtown.