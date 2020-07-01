All apartments in Dallas
1407 Main Street

1407 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75202
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
1407 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75202 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/07/2019. No pets allowed. Live. Love. Loft. Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you’ve landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let’s toast to the lobster linguini you’ll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So….come live here! _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Private Patio/Balcony Cable Ready Quartz Counter Tops Hardwood Floors Garden-style Tub with Ceramic Tile Surround Granite countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom Custom Cabinetry in Kitchen and Baths Stainless Steel appliances Walk-in closets Oversized Private Terrace Pendant Lighting Over the Breakfast Bar Track Lighting Soaring Ceilings with Window Walls Stained or Polished Concrete Floors Sliding Barn Doors Washer/Dryer Connections Prewired for High-speed internet _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Online Payments Available Business Center Public Transportation Spa/Hot Tub Access Controlled Entry & Exit Gates Resident Events Fully Equipped Fitness Room Commanding Downtown Views Rooftop Terrace Saltwater Pool, Spa and Two Sun Decks Wine-Tasting Room Firepit Fully-equipped Cabana Bar with Grill Ongoing Resident Event Calendar: Champage Brunches, Resident Dinners, and Movie Night at the Indoor or Outdoor Theater Dog Walk Area Bowling Alley and Billiard Table Walkable Downtown Dallas Lifestyle Concierge and Courtesy Attendant Internet Cafe and Lounge ---------------------------------------------------- Tired of looking for a new apartment? Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier! [ Published 9-May-19 / ID 2961843 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Main Street have any available units?
1407 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Main Street have?
Some of 1407 Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Main Street offer parking?
No, 1407 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 1407 Main Street has a pool.
Does 1407 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1407 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.

