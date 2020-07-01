Amenities

1407 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75202 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/07/2019. No pets allowed. Live. Love. Loft. Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you’ve landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let’s toast to the lobster linguini you’ll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So….come live here! _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Private Patio/Balcony Cable Ready Quartz Counter Tops Hardwood Floors Garden-style Tub with Ceramic Tile Surround Granite countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom Custom Cabinetry in Kitchen and Baths Stainless Steel appliances Walk-in closets Oversized Private Terrace Pendant Lighting Over the Breakfast Bar Track Lighting Soaring Ceilings with Window Walls Stained or Polished Concrete Floors Sliding Barn Doors Washer/Dryer Connections Prewired for High-speed internet _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Online Payments Available Business Center Public Transportation Spa/Hot Tub Access Controlled Entry & Exit Gates Resident Events Fully Equipped Fitness Room Commanding Downtown Views Rooftop Terrace Saltwater Pool, Spa and Two Sun Decks Wine-Tasting Room Firepit Fully-equipped Cabana Bar with Grill Ongoing Resident Event Calendar: Champage Brunches, Resident Dinners, and Movie Night at the Indoor or Outdoor Theater Dog Walk Area Bowling Alley and Billiard Table Walkable Downtown Dallas Lifestyle Concierge and Courtesy Attendant Internet Cafe and Lounge ---------------------------------------------------- Tired of looking for a new apartment? Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier! [ Published 9-May-19 / ID 2961843 ]