Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath with converted garage on oversized lot in great neighborhood next to park. Freshly painted with new flooring and new fixtures throughout. Large backyard includes 12x20 workshop. No Smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.