Last updated March 27 2019 at 8:51 AM

1406 Holcomb Road

1406 Holcomb Road · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Holcomb Road, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been updated with new paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, new cabinets in the bathroom and kitchen, a detached garage and a large fenced-in backyard. The home is in central Pleasant Grove area, near John Q Adams Elementary School, Food Land, Holcomb Park and much more along Lake June Rd.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Holcomb Road have any available units?
1406 Holcomb Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Holcomb Road have?
Some of 1406 Holcomb Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Holcomb Road currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Holcomb Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Holcomb Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Holcomb Road is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Holcomb Road offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Holcomb Road offers parking.
Does 1406 Holcomb Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Holcomb Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Holcomb Road have a pool?
No, 1406 Holcomb Road does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Holcomb Road have accessible units?
No, 1406 Holcomb Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Holcomb Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Holcomb Road does not have units with dishwashers.

