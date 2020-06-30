All apartments in Dallas
14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254

14041 Preston Road · No Longer Available
Location

14041 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75254

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
North Dallas unit w/Fitness center, 2 Pools, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Outdoor Grills, 4 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 18660973

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 have any available units?
14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 have?
Some of 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 currently offering any rent specials?
14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 pet-friendly?
No, 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 offer parking?
Yes, 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 offers parking.
Does 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 have a pool?
Yes, 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 has a pool.
Does 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 have accessible units?
No, 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 does not have accessible units.
Does 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14041 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 has units with dishwashers.

