1404 Singleton Blvd
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

1404 Singleton Blvd

1404 Singleton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Singleton Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5817433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Singleton Blvd have any available units?
1404 Singleton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1404 Singleton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Singleton Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Singleton Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Singleton Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1404 Singleton Blvd offer parking?
No, 1404 Singleton Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Singleton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Singleton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Singleton Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1404 Singleton Blvd has a pool.
Does 1404 Singleton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1404 Singleton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Singleton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Singleton Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Singleton Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Singleton Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

