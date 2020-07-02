All apartments in Dallas
1403 Slocum St

1403 Slocum Street · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Slocum Street, Dallas, TX 75207

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5089111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Slocum St have any available units?
1403 Slocum St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Slocum St have?
Some of 1403 Slocum St's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Slocum St currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Slocum St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Slocum St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Slocum St is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Slocum St offer parking?
No, 1403 Slocum St does not offer parking.
Does 1403 Slocum St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Slocum St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Slocum St have a pool?
Yes, 1403 Slocum St has a pool.
Does 1403 Slocum St have accessible units?
No, 1403 Slocum St does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Slocum St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Slocum St does not have units with dishwashers.

