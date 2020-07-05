All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

139 Cliff Heights Circle

139 Cliff Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

139 Cliff Heights Circle, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for move-in. Conveniently located near Downtown Dallas with easy access to I35. No Backyard. Refrigerator and Stove not included. verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Cliff Heights Circle have any available units?
139 Cliff Heights Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Cliff Heights Circle have?
Some of 139 Cliff Heights Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Cliff Heights Circle currently offering any rent specials?
139 Cliff Heights Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Cliff Heights Circle pet-friendly?
No, 139 Cliff Heights Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 139 Cliff Heights Circle offer parking?
Yes, 139 Cliff Heights Circle offers parking.
Does 139 Cliff Heights Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Cliff Heights Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Cliff Heights Circle have a pool?
No, 139 Cliff Heights Circle does not have a pool.
Does 139 Cliff Heights Circle have accessible units?
No, 139 Cliff Heights Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Cliff Heights Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Cliff Heights Circle has units with dishwashers.

