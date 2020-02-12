Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13755 Biggs Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13755 Biggs Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:38 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13755 Biggs Street
13755 Biggs Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
13755 Biggs Street, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice property with nice fence and carpet. Has one car garage. No section 8. Application fee $40 per person over 18. Only small pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13755 Biggs Street have any available units?
13755 Biggs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13755 Biggs Street have?
Some of 13755 Biggs Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13755 Biggs Street currently offering any rent specials?
13755 Biggs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13755 Biggs Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13755 Biggs Street is pet friendly.
Does 13755 Biggs Street offer parking?
Yes, 13755 Biggs Street offers parking.
Does 13755 Biggs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13755 Biggs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13755 Biggs Street have a pool?
No, 13755 Biggs Street does not have a pool.
Does 13755 Biggs Street have accessible units?
No, 13755 Biggs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13755 Biggs Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13755 Biggs Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University