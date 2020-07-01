All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:14 AM

13747 Flagstone Lane

13747 Flagstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13747 Flagstone Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently updated single-story townhome in the North Dallas Willow Falls community. Front door opens to foyer with coat closet, that flows into open living and dining rooms. Kitchen feats breakfast area and granite countertops w full size refrigerator, oven and range. Master bedroom has marble en-suite bath w sep water closet & walk-in closet. Corner unit feats ample natural light and hardwood & tile floors throughout. Private fenced patio opens to covered parking for 2 cars. Full size washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13747 Flagstone Lane have any available units?
13747 Flagstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13747 Flagstone Lane have?
Some of 13747 Flagstone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13747 Flagstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13747 Flagstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13747 Flagstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13747 Flagstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13747 Flagstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13747 Flagstone Lane offers parking.
Does 13747 Flagstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13747 Flagstone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13747 Flagstone Lane have a pool?
No, 13747 Flagstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13747 Flagstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 13747 Flagstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13747 Flagstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13747 Flagstone Lane has units with dishwashers.

