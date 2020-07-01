13747 Flagstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently updated single-story townhome in the North Dallas Willow Falls community. Front door opens to foyer with coat closet, that flows into open living and dining rooms. Kitchen feats breakfast area and granite countertops w full size refrigerator, oven and range. Master bedroom has marble en-suite bath w sep water closet & walk-in closet. Corner unit feats ample natural light and hardwood & tile floors throughout. Private fenced patio opens to covered parking for 2 cars. Full size washer & dryer included.