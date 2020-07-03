All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13660 Montfort Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13660 Montfort Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

13660 Montfort Dr

13660 Montfort Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Preston Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13660 Montfort Drive, Dallas, TX 75240
Preston Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
internet access
North Dallas/ Addison 
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $845

Exterior Amenities: 2 Pools, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 893

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1021

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13660 Montfort Dr have any available units?
13660 Montfort Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13660 Montfort Dr have?
Some of 13660 Montfort Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13660 Montfort Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13660 Montfort Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13660 Montfort Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13660 Montfort Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13660 Montfort Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13660 Montfort Dr offers parking.
Does 13660 Montfort Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13660 Montfort Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13660 Montfort Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13660 Montfort Dr has a pool.
Does 13660 Montfort Dr have accessible units?
No, 13660 Montfort Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13660 Montfort Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13660 Montfort Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75231
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Magnolia on Moser
2103 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University