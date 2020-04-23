Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13652 Flagstone Lane.
13652 Flagstone Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:50 PM
13652 Flagstone Lane
13652 Flagstone Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
13652 Flagstone Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO
Amenities
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13652 Flagstone Lane have any available units?
13652 Flagstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 13652 Flagstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13652 Flagstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13652 Flagstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13652 Flagstone Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 13652 Flagstone Lane offer parking?
No, 13652 Flagstone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13652 Flagstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13652 Flagstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13652 Flagstone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13652 Flagstone Lane has a pool.
Does 13652 Flagstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 13652 Flagstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13652 Flagstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13652 Flagstone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13652 Flagstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13652 Flagstone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
