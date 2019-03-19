All apartments in Dallas
1350 Skyline Rd

1350 Skyline Road · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Skyline Road, Dallas, TX 75051

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Grand Prairie 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $909

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($75/mo), Club house, Hot Tub, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Carports, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 30251407

 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Skyline Rd have any available units?
1350 Skyline Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 Skyline Rd have?
Some of 1350 Skyline Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Skyline Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Skyline Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Skyline Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Skyline Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1350 Skyline Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Skyline Rd offers parking.
Does 1350 Skyline Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Skyline Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Skyline Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1350 Skyline Rd has a pool.
Does 1350 Skyline Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 1350 Skyline Rd has accessible units.
Does 1350 Skyline Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 Skyline Rd has units with dishwashers.

