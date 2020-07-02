All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue
Last updated January 5 2020 at 7:45 AM

1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue

1346 E Ann Arbor Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1346 E Ann Arbor Ave, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Move-In Ready home, Big backyard - Nice home, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Large backyard. New Laminate flooring installed. Freshly painted. Section 8 housing accepted.

(RLNE3806876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue have any available units?
1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue offer parking?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University