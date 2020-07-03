Rent Calculator
13441 Baldcypress Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13441 Baldcypress Drive
13441 Baldcypress Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13441 Baldcypress Drive, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13441 Baldcypress Drive have any available units?
13441 Baldcypress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13441 Baldcypress Drive have?
Some of 13441 Baldcypress Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 13441 Baldcypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13441 Baldcypress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13441 Baldcypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13441 Baldcypress Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 13441 Baldcypress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13441 Baldcypress Drive offers parking.
Does 13441 Baldcypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13441 Baldcypress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13441 Baldcypress Drive have a pool?
No, 13441 Baldcypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13441 Baldcypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 13441 Baldcypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13441 Baldcypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13441 Baldcypress Drive has units with dishwashers.
