13440 Spring Grove Avenue

Elegant, modern, open concept located in highly desired North Dallas location, Richardson schools.Wonderful open floor plan with 4 bedrooms & multiple flexible living & dining spaces. Gorgeous hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout no carpet, 42 inch custom cabinets in kitchen & baths, granite counter-tops, ss appliances.Lovely baths with travertine floors & showers, new fixtures. Designer paint, crown moulding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, 2 inch blinds, French doors & FP. Large back yard with great deck for entertaining, sprinkler sys, privacy fence. Great neighborhood with rolling hills,near parks,close distance to White Rock trail, & conveniently located to 63, 75,Dallas North Tollway.