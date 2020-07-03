All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 4 2019

13440 Spring Grove Avenue

Location

13440 Spring Grove Avenue, Dallas, TX 75240
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant, modern, open concept located in highly desired North Dallas location, Richardson schools.Wonderful open floor plan with 4 bedrooms & multiple flexible living & dining spaces. Gorgeous hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout no carpet, 42 inch custom cabinets in kitchen & baths, granite counter-tops, ss appliances.Lovely baths with travertine floors & showers, new fixtures. Designer paint, crown moulding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, 2 inch blinds, French doors & FP. Large back yard with great deck for entertaining, sprinkler sys, privacy fence. Great neighborhood with rolling hills,near parks,close distance to White Rock trail, & conveniently located to 63, 75,Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13440 Spring Grove Avenue have any available units?
13440 Spring Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13440 Spring Grove Avenue have?
Some of 13440 Spring Grove Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13440 Spring Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13440 Spring Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13440 Spring Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13440 Spring Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13440 Spring Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13440 Spring Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 13440 Spring Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13440 Spring Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13440 Spring Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 13440 Spring Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13440 Spring Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13440 Spring Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13440 Spring Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13440 Spring Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

