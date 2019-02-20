All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:06 PM

13434 Spring Grove Avenue

13434 Spring Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13434 Spring Grove Avenue, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PET FRIENDLY HOME. Available April 1st. Elegant, flexible & bright open concept remodel in heart of North Dallas & RISD with mult living & dining spaces, gas log fp. Updates: hand-scraped hwd floors (no carpet), kitchen 42 inch custom cabinets shaker style, modern granite counter-tops & huge peninsula, marble back-splash, ss appliances incl gas convection range. Baths remodeled with modern design & colors. Master bath has huge shower & frame-less enclosure. New texture, paint, crown-molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans all bedrooms, all fixtures, 2 inch blinds. Exterior updates: paint, prof. landscaped yard, privacy fence, sprink sys. Lovely area and close distance to parks & White Rock Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13434 Spring Grove Avenue have any available units?
13434 Spring Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13434 Spring Grove Avenue have?
Some of 13434 Spring Grove Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13434 Spring Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13434 Spring Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13434 Spring Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13434 Spring Grove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13434 Spring Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13434 Spring Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 13434 Spring Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13434 Spring Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13434 Spring Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 13434 Spring Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13434 Spring Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13434 Spring Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13434 Spring Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13434 Spring Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.

