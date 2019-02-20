13434 Spring Grove Avenue

Amenities
PET FRIENDLY HOME. Available April 1st. Elegant, flexible & bright open concept remodel in heart of North Dallas & RISD with mult living & dining spaces, gas log fp. Updates: hand-scraped hwd floors (no carpet), kitchen 42 inch custom cabinets shaker style, modern granite counter-tops & huge peninsula, marble back-splash, ss appliances incl gas convection range. Baths remodeled with modern design & colors. Master bath has huge shower & frame-less enclosure. New texture, paint, crown-molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans all bedrooms, all fixtures, 2 inch blinds. Exterior updates: paint, prof. landscaped yard, privacy fence, sprink sys. Lovely area and close distance to parks & White Rock Trail.