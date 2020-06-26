Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
1338 S Corinth Street Road
1 of 1
1338 S Corinth Street Road
1338 South Corinth Street
No Longer Available
1338 South Corinth Street, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
3 Bedrooms, 2 Living areas, 2 eating areas, 2 full baths.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1338 S Corinth Street Road have any available units?
1338 S Corinth Street Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1338 S Corinth Street Road currently offering any rent specials?
1338 S Corinth Street Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 S Corinth Street Road pet-friendly?
No, 1338 S Corinth Street Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1338 S Corinth Street Road offer parking?
No, 1338 S Corinth Street Road does not offer parking.
Does 1338 S Corinth Street Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 S Corinth Street Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 S Corinth Street Road have a pool?
No, 1338 S Corinth Street Road does not have a pool.
Does 1338 S Corinth Street Road have accessible units?
No, 1338 S Corinth Street Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 S Corinth Street Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 S Corinth Street Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 S Corinth Street Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1338 S Corinth Street Road does not have units with air conditioning.
