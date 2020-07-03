13336 Patito Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Charming Condo in prime location. Features dramatic craftsmanship with crown molding, wainscoting, bronze finish light fixtures. Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas stove, whirlpool stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets, and breakfast bar. Oversized master suite with sitting area, raised ceilings, and 2 closets. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Quaint patio for grilling. Gated entrance and close to major highways. Fridge, Washer and Dryer convey with property. Richardson ISD!