13336 Patito Place

Amenities
Charming Condo in prime location. Features dramatic craftsmanship with crown molding, wainscoting, bronze finish light fixtures. Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas stove, whirlpool stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets, and breakfast bar. Oversized master suite with sitting area, raised ceilings, and 2 closets. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Quaint patio for grilling. Gated entrance and close to major highways. Fridge, Washer and Dryer convey with property. Richardson ISD!