Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

13336 Patito Place

13336 Patito Place · No Longer Available
Location

13336 Patito Place, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Charming Condo in prime location. Features dramatic craftsmanship with crown molding, wainscoting, bronze finish light fixtures. Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas stove, whirlpool stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets, and breakfast bar. Oversized master suite with sitting area, raised ceilings, and 2 closets. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Quaint patio for grilling. Gated entrance and close to major highways. Fridge, Washer and Dryer convey with property. Richardson ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13336 Patito Place have any available units?
13336 Patito Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13336 Patito Place have?
Some of 13336 Patito Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13336 Patito Place currently offering any rent specials?
13336 Patito Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13336 Patito Place pet-friendly?
No, 13336 Patito Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13336 Patito Place offer parking?
Yes, 13336 Patito Place offers parking.
Does 13336 Patito Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13336 Patito Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13336 Patito Place have a pool?
Yes, 13336 Patito Place has a pool.
Does 13336 Patito Place have accessible units?
No, 13336 Patito Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13336 Patito Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13336 Patito Place has units with dishwashers.

