Dallas
Dallas, TX
13314 FALL MANOR Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:29 AM
13314 FALL MANOR Drive
13314 Fall Manor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13314 Fall Manor Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with fenced yard. updated plank wood floors, updated carpet, beautiful skylights in living. Large utility and kitchen. Wonderfull floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13314 FALL MANOR Drive have any available units?
13314 FALL MANOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13314 FALL MANOR Drive have?
Some of 13314 FALL MANOR Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13314 FALL MANOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13314 FALL MANOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13314 FALL MANOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13314 FALL MANOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 13314 FALL MANOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13314 FALL MANOR Drive offers parking.
Does 13314 FALL MANOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13314 FALL MANOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13314 FALL MANOR Drive have a pool?
No, 13314 FALL MANOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13314 FALL MANOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 13314 FALL MANOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13314 FALL MANOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13314 FALL MANOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
